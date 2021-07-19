iHeartRadio

Missing Tay Township man found dead

OPP file image.

A Port McNicoll man who was reported missing at the beginning of this month has been found dead.

Police identified a body discovered in Port McNicoll on July 8 as 59-year-old Thomas Rowland, who was reported missing at the end of June.

Police do not believe his death to be suspicious.

Police and family wish to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation.  

