Missing Tay Township woman found safe

OPP file image.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP confirm a 45-year-old woman who had been missing since Friday in Tay Township has been found safe.

According to police, a family member reported the woman missing on Monday evening.

However on Tuesday October 5th the woman had been located safe.

Police are thanking the public for their continued support in regards to concerns relating to missing person cases.

