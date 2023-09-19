Missing teen, 16, last seen in NE Calgary: police
Police are asking for assistance finding a missing teen who was last seen in northeast Calgary.
Ethan Hunter-Duvar, 16, was last seen on September 9, 2023, leaving his home in Marlborough, according to the Calgary Police Service.
He has not returned home and his family has not been able to find him. Ethan being out of contact with his family is out of character.
Police said they are concerned for Ethan’s well-being, but there is nothing indicating foul play in his disappearance.
He is described as 5'6" tall, approximately 160 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair.
Police are asking anyone with information about Ethan’s whereabouts to call 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.
-
Firefighter transported to hospital after being pulled from house fire in Oakwood areaA firefighter was transported to hospital after being pulled unconscious from a burning home overnight.
-
Hidden Dangers of Vaping: Health unit reports alarming surge in teen addictionThe Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is raising the alarm about the rise in young people vaping, threatening the progress of tobacco control as they become hooked on nicotine at staggering rates.
-
From Centre Ice Conservatives to Canadian Future, a new federal party takes shapeThe interim leader of Canada's newest federal party says he wants it to be an option for people who are tired of both the governing Liberals and the "rage farming" coming from the Conservatives.
-
Immediately stop using these child safety seats: Health CanadaHealth Canada has issued a safety advisory asking Canadians to immediately stop using certain child safety seats due to injury risks.
-
Manitoba party leaders to square off in live, hour-long televised debateManitoba's three main party leaders are scheduled to face each other tonight in a televised debate ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial election.
-
Two stolen vehicles, nearly 900 lbs in drugs seized during OPP raid in OrangevilleTwo stolen vehicles were recovered during a police raid in Orangeville.
-
Emergency manager to take the stand for third day at 'Freedom Convoy' trialOttawa's emergency services manager is expected to take the stand for a third day in the criminal trial of two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers.
-
OPP say vehicles failed to stop after striking woman who fell from QEW overpassOntario Provincial Police are looking to speak to a number of drivers who may have unknowingly struck and killed a woman who fell onto the Queen Elizabeth Way Wednesday night.
-
Final few days of summer starts with a chill, but temperatures rise with clear, sunny skiesFinal few days of summer starts with a chill, but temperatures rise with clear, sunny skies