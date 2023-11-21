iHeartRadio

Missing teen from Airdrie located safe


An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.

Airdrie RCMP say a teen, who was reported missing Tuesday, has been found.

Officials alerted the public about the disappearance in the afternoon, saying they hadn't been seen since Nov. 21.

On Wednesday morning, police said the teen had been located.

There are no further details.

