Missing teen last seen a week ago in Lorette: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help to find a missing teenage girl who was last seen a week ago.

Mounties said 16-year-old Angelina Powderhorn was last seen on May 5 leaving her home in Lorette around 10 p.m. RCMP said she had been wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans and white shoes.

"She had been staying in contact via text and social media, but stopped communicating three days ago," RCMP said in a news release.

Powderhorn was reported missing on May 6. RCMP describes her as five-foot-five, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Pierre Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit anonymous tips online.