Missing teen, last seen in April, known to stay in OC Transpo stations

Ottawa police say Deziree Debessay was last seen April 23, near the intersection of Russell Road and Walkley Road. She has been known to stay in OC Transpo stations across the city. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Deziree Debessay was last seen April 23, near the intersection of Russell Road and Walkley Road. Police and her family are concerned for her health and well-being.

Police said Monday that Debessay has access to OC Transpo and is familiar with the O-train and bus routes. She has been known to stay in OC Transpo stations across the city.

She is described as Black with a light complexion, 5-foot-4 (163 cm), with long, black hair and black eyes. She has eyelash extensions and a notch in her right eyebrow.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Deziree Debessay is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

