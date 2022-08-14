iHeartRadio

Missing teen last seen in downtown Kitchener found safely

A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

A missing teen last seen in downtown Kitchener has been found safely.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police indicated there was concern for the well-being of a 13-year-old girl.

Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, regional police issued a tweet saying she had been found safely and thanked the public for their assistance.

