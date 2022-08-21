iHeartRadio

Missing teen last seen in Fort Richmond area found safe: Winnipeg police

image.jpeg

The Winnipeg Police Service said a missing 14-year-old girl has been found safe.

Officers initially reported the missing girl around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, saying she was last seen in the Fort Richmond area. Just after 11 p.m., they provided an update to say she had been safely located.

CTV News Winnipeg has removed identifying details as the girl is a minor.

12