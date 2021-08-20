Missing teen last seen in Garden City: Winnipeg police
Staff
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca
The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about the safety of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday.
Shira Wabash was last seen in the area of Garden City.
She is five-foot-four with a medium build, and has medium-length dark brown hair with light ends and the bottom half of her hair shaved.
Police said a clothing description was not available.
Anyone with information on Wabash’s location is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.
