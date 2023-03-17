Missing teen last seen in Orillia could be in Gravenhurst, Toronto or Hamilton: OPP

Provincial police are searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen nearly six days ago.

According to Orillia OPP, Kylah was last seen Sunday in Orillia.

Police say she could be in Gravenhurst, Toronto or Hamilton.

The 14-year-old is five feet five inches tall, roughly 100 pounds, with long reddish-pink hair, two nose rings, and was wearing a blue parka.

Provincial police no longer provide the last names of missing persons unless there are extenuating circumstances.

They ask anyone with information on Kylah's whereabouts to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.