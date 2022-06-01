Missing teen last seen in The Pas: RCMP
RCMP is asking for help to find a missing teen girl last seen in The Pas, Man.
Mounties said 14-year-old Rayona Lavallee was last seen on Tuesday around 9:50 p.m. on Paul Avenue. She was reported missing on Wednesday.
RCMP supplied a photo of Lavallee, saying it is the only photo of the girl RCMP has been able to find.
"As there is an immediate concern for her wellbeing, the Manitoba RCMP is issuing the only available photo," RCMP said in a news release, adding any other photos would be released if found.
RCMP describes Lavallee as five-foot-two weighing about 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-627-6200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers online.
