Missing teen last seen leaving Portage la Prairie home: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Mounties said Luisa Alvarenga was last seen around 3 a.m. on Aug. 13, leaving her home on 6th Street NE in Portage la Prairie.

She is described as being five-foot-two with a slim build, dark brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a black sweater/windbreaker, with grey pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-8767 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit a secure tip online.