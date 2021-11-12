Missing teen might be in Winnipeg: RCMP
Staff
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca
A 13-year-old boy from St. Pierre-Jolys who was reported missing earlier this week may be in Winnipeg, RCMP said on Friday.
Bailey Poole was last seen at 9 p.m. on Nov. 7 when he left his home on Sabourin Street on foot. RCMP received the report at 11:50 p.m. that night.
Poole is five-foot-ten with a thin build and hazel eyes, and RCMP believe he is in Winnipeg.
Anyone with information can call RCMP at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
