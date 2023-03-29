Missing teen possibly seen in Selkirk: RCMP

RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old teenager from the RM of St. Clements, saying they’re concerned for her well-being.

Courtney Beardy, who was previously known as Kegan Beardy, was last seen at school on March 24, and didn’t return home. RCMP says Beardy may be in the company of a 26-year-old man.

“There have been recent sightings of the two near the Tim Hortons and McDonald’s restaurants located on Main Street in Selkirk,” RCMP said in a release.

Beardy is five-foot-five and weighs 115 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket with burgundy pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.