Missing teen with autism found safe, Vancouver police say

A 14-year-old boy who went missing Monday morning has been found and is being reunited with his family, police in Vancouver say.

The boy, who has autism and a limited ability to communicate with others, was the subject of a news release earlier in the day as officials expressed concern.

His name and photo have been removed from this article for privacy reasons now that his whereabouts are known.

Authorities said the teen was last seen leaving home near Clarendon Street and East 41st Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

"His ability to speak or communicate is limited, so he might not ask for help," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release. "He loves elevators and dogs, so we’re asking everyone out there to keep their eyes open and to call 911 immediately if he’s found."

Anyone who spotted the boy was asked to stay with him until first responders arrive.

Vancouver police said they had "every available resource" out helping to search for the teenager, including patrol officers, traffic members, school liaison officers and community safety personnel.

Police did not say how or where he was located.