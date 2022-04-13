Missing Thompson teen last seen in early April: RCMP
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Danton Unger
Manitoba RCMP say a missing teen from Thompson was last seen in early April.
Mounties say 17-year-old Clinton Adam Miles has been missing since April 2. He was last seen earlier that afternoon at a home located on Hudson Bay in Thompson.
RCMP describes Miles as being about five-foot-nine, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911, or call make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.
-
Toronto police looking for suspect after man struck with metal pipeToronto police are looking for a man who allegedly struck another man with a metal pipe in North York Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Serious' crash closes part of Whitemud Drive: EPSA two-vehicle crash on Whitemud Drive near the Quesnell Bridge has police diverting traffic.
-
Canadian airports setting up settlement services for Ukrainian refugeesSettlement agencies across the country have joined forces to support Ukrainians arriving through a federal emergency program at airports in Toronto, Edmonton, and Vancouver, Canada's immigration minister said Tuesday.
-
Surrey crash sends pedestrian to hospital with serious injuriesA serious collision in Surrey sent a pedestrian to hospital and prompted police to close an intersection with barricades Wednesday evening.
-
B.C. developer offers Ukrainian families rent-free apartments in new buildingFor the second time in as many weeks, a Ukrainian family will be moving into a new purpose-built rental building in Port Moody, B.C., where they’ve been invited to stay for free for the rest of the year.
-
Sault YMCA going green to reduce carbon footprint, cut costsA Sudbury-based green economy initiative -- reThink Green -- is expanding into Algoma.
-
Main Street Project dealing with extra obstacles while helping homeless during blizzardMain Street Project is known for helping Winnipeg's homeless population in tough times and during this spring storm it is no different. But during this blizzard, the organization has had to deal with some extra obstacles.
-
Sohi happy with $67M from Alberta, Ottawa for transit pandemic shortfallThe Alberta government will match federal funding for municipal transportation across the province to help cover revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Woman killed in Brampton collisionPeel paramedics are treating multiple patients after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Wednesday night.