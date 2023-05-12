Missing Thompson woman last seen in Winnipeg: RCMP

RCMP are looking for the public's help in finding a missing Thompson woman.

Arlene Tait, 48, was reported missing on Wednesday, May 10.

Mounties said her family last heard from her more than a month before on Apr. 9.

Tait was in Winnipeg at that time, and has not been seen since.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as five-foot-three, with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909/6911, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.