Missing toddler found 'alive and well' in the woods after three-day search north of Kingston

A three-year-old boy missing for three days north of Kingston has been found alive in the woods.

In a tweet at 3:37 p.m., the OPP said Jude Leyton was found "alive and well" Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police would only say the child was found in a wooded area by a member of the OPP Emergency Response Team. OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson tells CTV News Ottawa the boy is being checked out by paramedics on the scene.

"Just after 3:30, we were notified that one of our emergency response team members, who was one of many people on the ground searching and looking around, found him," said Dickson in an interview with CTV News Ottawa.

"When I was told that this young man had been found I thought the worst, and was then told, 'no, he's alive and well."

Leyton went missing Sunday at his family's fishing resort on Canoe Lake Road near Westport, Ont.

#GOODNEWS!!! A missing 3 yr old boy in S Frontenac has been found ALIVE AND WELL. Found by #OPP Emergency Response Team member moments ago. In good condition but will be checked out by paramedics. #YGK ^bd @OPP_COMM_ER pic.twitter.com/8k5uZwW4MF

Ontario Provincial Police, including helicopter, marine units and volunteer search and rescue teams had spent several days looking for the child.

Const. Curtis Dick told reporters on Tuesday the search had been scaled to conserve resources. The teams went from 50 volunteers to about 20 on the ground searching, rotating teams.

"This is so amazing to have an ending to this story the way it is," said Dickson.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.