Missing toddler located by concerned citizen near Aylmer, Ont.

A concerned citizen helped locate a missing three-year-old child in Elgin County over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to an Imperial Road address in Malahide Township around 2:15 p.m. Saturday for a missing toddler.

Police say the child was located by a passing motorist on Glencolin Line outside of Aylmer. The person contacted police and the child was reunited with their parents.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

On Monday, police thanked the motorist for immediately stopping and assisting.