Missing truck found, witnesses still needed in 'violent' downtown homicide

The Edmonton Police Service is asking for the public's help in a "violent" homicide last week.

On Jan. 1, officers responded to 10714 106 St. in Central McDougall and found 70-year-old Ronald Bell dead.

Due to Bell's injuries and the state of the home, which had an extinguished unreported fire and an active water leak, homicide investigators were called in immediately, said Det. Jared Buhler at a Thursday press conference.

"Based on our scene examination and the autopsy, I think it's safe to say that there was a violent event that occurred," he said. "There was a struggle, some sort of violent altercation."

Bell's death was confirmed a homicide Wednesday.

Investigators say his last contact with friends was in the early afternoon of Dec. 27, and they believe he was killed between then and 4 p.m. the same day.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, video was captured of Bell's black 2011 GMC Sierra truck leaving the alleyway behind the home and going west on 107 Avenue. Buhler said detectives believe Bell had already been killed when the truck was seen leaving.

Thursday night, The Calgary Police Service said the truck had been found in southeast Calgary. Officers said it was unoccupied and had a stolen Spruce Grove licence plate on it.

Investigators continue to look for information about the truck and anyone who might have seen it in the time since it left Bell's home should contact police immediately.

Bell was the primary tenant of the home but rented out space in the home and was known to have visitors stay with him as well.

"We don't have an exact number," Buhler said. "We want to speak to anybody who had any reason to attend here, to visit, to stay the night during that timeframe leading up to the 27th."

"What these people know and potentially saw leading up Mr. Bell's death is critical to our investigation, but we also want to confirm their welfare."

Buhler said police believe property may have been moved out of the home between Bell's death and when he was found, and they are interested in any activity in the front or back of the house between Dec. 27 and Jan. 1.

The home is next to the Husky Station on 107 Avenue and 106 Street, he added, and said anyone stopping by the station within the timeframe should contact investigators.

"Ultimately any observed activity at this residence during the timeframe is important to the investigation."

Information about the missing truck, activity near the home or Bell’s death can contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.