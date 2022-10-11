Missing Victoria father found dead in Spain

A Victoria man who was reported missing while on a trip to Spain over the summer has been found dead, police said Tuesday.

Scott Graham, 67, was the subject of a high-risk missing person alert after he was last seen in the Spanish capital of Madrid on July 15.

Victoria police say the circumstances of Graham's death are still under investigation by Spanish authorities but his death is not believed to be suspicious.

Daughters Kaiza and Georgia Graham travelled to Europe in August to look for their father and communicate directly with local police.

Their father was a kidney transplant recipient who required daily anti-rejection drugs but had lost his medication in the days before his disappearance, the sisters told CTV News.

Victoria police on Tuesday thanked those who shared Graham's information in an effort to help locate him.

"Our thoughts are with Scott’s family at this difficult time," the police said.