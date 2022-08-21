Missing Victoria man last heard from 2 weeks ago, police say
Police in Victoria are asking the public for help locating a missing man last heard from two weeks ago.
Jesse England, 32, was last in contact with his family on Aug. 7, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.
"Officers are working to locate Jesse to ensure that he is safe," the VicPD said in its release.
Police describe England as a man with short brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5'10" and has a medium build, and has a tattoo of the words "still here" on the front of his neck.
Victoria police released two photos of England, who they said frequently wears baggy sweatshirts and jeans.
Anyone who has information about where he might be is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
