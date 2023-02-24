iHeartRadio

Missing Victoria man located safe, police say


Christian Gaudet is pictured. (Victoria Police)

A man who was reported missing out of Victoria has been located safe, Victoria police said Friday evening.

On Friday morning, police asked the public to help locate 22-year-old Christian Gaudet, who had last spoken with his family on Feb. 5 and was reported missing on Feb. 15.

But later Friday, police said Gaudet had been located safe.

"Thank you to everyone who shared his information," said VicPD.

