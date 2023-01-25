Missing Victoria teen may be in 900-block of Pandora Avenue
Police in Victoria are looking for a high-risk teen who was reported missing earlier this month.
Investigators say they are concerned for the welfare of 17-year-old Lia Barker, who was reported missing on Jan. 14.
Police say Barker was recently seen in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.
She is described as standing 5'9" tall with a slim build. She has medium-length blonde hair and was last seen wearing a large, grey hooded sweater, black leggings and carrying a pink purse.
Police say Barker has facial scars and may have an injury to her left eye.
Under B.C.'s provincial policing standards, a "high-risk missing person" is someone whose health or well-being may be in danger due to physical or mental illness, addictions, disability or age.
The category also applies to someone who is a member of a vulnerable group; someone who is believed to be a victim of a crime; or someone who has gone missing in an area where weather or other physical conditions may pose a danger.
Anyone who sees Barker or has information on her whereabouts is asked contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.
