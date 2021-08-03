Missing Victoria woman found safe: VicPD

Update:

Victoria police say missing woman Amy Simpson has been located safe.

On Tuesday morning, police asked for help locating Simpson who had not been seen since July 7.

On Tuesday afternoon, VicPD said that she had been found safe.

"Thank you for sharing her info," police said in a social media post.

Earlier:

Police in Victoria are seeking the public’s help in finding a woman who hasn’t been seen in four weeks.

Amy Simpson is described as a 35-year-old white woman with shoulder-length brown hair.

Simpson stands 5’ 2” tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds with a slim build. She is often seen wearing a hooded sweater and leggings.

Simpson was last seen on July 7 in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, Victoria police said in a statement Tuesday.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.