Missing Walpole Island First Nation man found dead

Police say they have found the body of a 65-year-old Walpole Island First Nation man who was missing.

On Sept. 11 at 11 a.m., members of the Walpole Island Police Service (WIPS) and Lambton County OPP responded to reports of a missing person who wandered from a disabled motor vehicle on Blackshack Road sometime overnight.

Officers patrolled the area and found the man a short distance from Blackshack Road.

Basil John, 65, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators are deeming the death to be not suspicious at this time, but anyone with information is asked to contact the WIPS or OPP at 1-888-310-1122.