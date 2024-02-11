Missing West Kelowna man found dead, family says

The extensive search for Lucas Singer-Kraus, who has been missing since the night of Jan. 31, has ended in tragedy.

In the Facebook group set up for the search effort, a Saturday evening post attributed to the Singer-Kraus family says that Lucas has been found, and the family is asking for privacy “during this incredibly difficult time” as they process a “heartbreaking loss.”

“We extend our sincerest gratitude to everyone who dedicated their time, energy, donations, and volunteering in the search for Lucas. Your support and efforts did not go unnoticed, and the family is immensely grateful for your compassion and kindness,” the post reads.

It also asks for the community to take down the young man’s missing person posters.

Singer-Kraus’ body was found in the 1000 block of Bear Creek Road on Saturday, the West Kelowna RCMP confirmed in a Monday news release.

“The West Kelowna RCMP sends our condolences to the family and thanks the several members of the public for their assistance in trying to locate Mr. Singer-Kraus,” the detachment wrote.

The 23-year-old disappeared from his West Kelowna home nearly two weeks ago. Search and rescue teams, police and an army of volunteers combed the area for any sign of Singer-Kraus over the ensuing days.

The Facebook group Help Search for Lucas has reached 1,300 members and is full of screenshotted maps showing the ground covered during volunteer searches. A GoFundMe page to aid the search effort raised nearly $20,000 since being set up last week.

An update on the fundraiser says the money will now go toward funeral costs, therapy and covering lost wages as the family takes time to grieve.

Mounties said there are no signs of criminality surrounding Singer-Kraus’ death and the investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.