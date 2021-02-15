Update:

VICTORIA – Mounties on Vancouver Island say that a missing woman has been found safe.

On Monday, West Shore RCMP said they were searching for Jessica Ramalho, who was last seen on Friday.

On Tuesday, police said she was located "safe and sound."

Mounties say they're grateful to the public for their assistance in the search.

Earlier:

Mounties on the West Shore are asking for the public's help finding a woman who went missing before the weekend.

Police say Jessica Ramalho hasn't been heard from since Feb. 12.

She is described as 37 years old with a dark complexion, green eyes and brown-black hair.

She is approximately 5' 4" tall and 160 pounds.

Ramalho is known to frequent the Victoria area, according to the West Shore RCMP.

Police say they are concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).