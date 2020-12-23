Update:

Family members say that missing youth Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, 15, has been located.

Earlier:

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing youth who has not been seen for roughly one week.

West Shore RCMP say they are searching for Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, 15, who was last seen on Dec. 16.

Mounties say they have searched for Edwards-Helgason and followed up on several leads, however, the teen remains missing.

She is described as a white youth who stands roughly 5'4" and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has blonde hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with a photo of Tupac on it, all white Adidas tennis shoes, black sweatpants with white trim and was carrying a purse.

Anyone with information on Edwards-Helgason whereabouts is asked to call their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.