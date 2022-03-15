Missing Wilfrid Laurier student has died

Wilfrid Laurier University has confirmed an international exchange student from England who was previously reported missing has died.

Stephen Lyndon, 23, was studying in the Faculty of Arts, the university said in a message posted on its website.

“Stephen was part of a loving exchange student community that is deeply affected by his loss,” the university said, noting the loss of a student impacts the entire school community.

Flags will be lowered to half mast across the campus and funeral arrangements will be shared when information is available, the university said.

“We are shocked and heartbroken for Stephen, for his family, and for his friends,” said Ivan Joseph, vice-president of student affairs. “This is a tragic and unexpected loss that will be felt by many.”

Joseph added that Lyndon was "a gentleman that was praised for being the kind of person that everybody wanted to be around" nad "made everybody feel special."

The university has been in touch with the Lyndon family.

A list of support services for students, staff and faculty are available here.