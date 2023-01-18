Missing Windsor teen not seen or heard from for nearly two weeks
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help locating a local teen who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
Police say 19-year-old Gabrielle Marie Vinall has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 5.
She is 5’7” with a thin build, hazel eyes, and reddish-brown hair.
Police are asking anyone who sees Vinall to immediately call police at 519-258-6111.
