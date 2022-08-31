iHeartRadio

Missing Windsor woman sought by police

Amenah Fayaz, 59, is shown in these undated photos. (Source: Windsor police)

Windsor police are looking for a missing 59-year-old woman.

Amenah Fayaz was last seen at 12 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the 1800 block of Cadillac.

She was last wearing a blue t-shirt with white stripes.

Police say there is a grave concern for her well-being. Contact the police if she is seen.

