A 24-year-old Winnipeg man who has been missing for almost three weeks has been found dead.

Winnipeg police posted on Twitter Thursday morning that Sami Uzzaman was found deceased following a search in the Fort Garry neighbourhood.

Foul play is not suspected in Uzzaman’s death.

Uzzaman was last contacted on Jan. 9, and was reported missing to Winnipeg police on Jan. 20.

The police service’s ground search and rescue team, along with the Bear Clan and volunteers with Winnipeg Search and Rescue were involved in the search.

Police said Uzzaman’s family has been notified and is requesting privacy.