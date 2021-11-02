Missing Winnipeg man safely located: Winnipeg Police
UPDATE: As of early Thursday morning, Nov. 4, Winnipeg Police report Dale Bighetty has been safely located.
Police are searching for a missing Winnipeg man who they say needs immediate and ongoing medical care.
The Winnipeg Police Service said Dale Bighetty, 39, was last seen Oct. 30 near Sherbrook Street and William Avenue.
Bighetty is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall, 115 pounds, with a thin build and short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a grey and blue jacket, light blue jeans and grey shoes.
A photo of Bighetty was not immediately available.
Police said he spends time in the area of Portage Avenue and Carlton Street.
Officers said Bighetty has significant difficulty communicating, and may or may not respond appropriately when called by name.
Police ask people living downtown to check their outbuildings, under their decks, and in parked vehicles within their properties as Bighetty may have found shelter there overnight.
WPS said it is concerned for Bighetty’s wellbeing because he requires immediate and ongoing medical care. They ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
