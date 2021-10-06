iHeartRadio

Missing Winnipeg teen found safe: police

A file image of the Winnipeg Police Service taken on Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday has been located.

Winnipeg police said the girl, who was last seen in the North End, was found safe on Thursday.

CTV has removed the photo and any identifying information of the teen, as she is a minor.

