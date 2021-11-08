Missing Winnipeg woman found safe: police
Staff
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca
Winnipeg police say a missing 27-year-old woman has been found safe.
She was originally reported missing after last being seen on Nov. 4 in the 700 block of William Avenue.
CTV News has no further information on the situation.
