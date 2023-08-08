iHeartRadio

Missing woman, 37, found dead


The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police say a missing 37-year-old woman has been found dead.

Police had asked for help Tuesday locating Brandi Fisher, who was believed to be in the area of Walkley and Heron roads, because there were concerns for her safety.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, police said she had been found deceased.

Foul play is not suspected and police said no other information would be released.

