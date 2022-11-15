Missing woman, 72, could have fallen off cliff: Saint John police

The Saint John Police Force says a missing 72-year-old woman may have fallen from a cliff into the water near Cape Spencer in Mispec, N.B.

The force says officers found a number of items belonging to Shirley Woodhouse during an extensive search of the area, but she has not been found.

Initially, police said Woodhouse had last been seen in the Westmorland Road area around 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 7

Police later said they believe she was seen in the area of Cape Spencer between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. the next day.

On Thursday, police found Woodhouse’s grey 2012 Hyundai Sonata unoccupied in the area of Red Head Road near Cape Spencer.

The New Brunswick RCMP, RCMP Air Services, ground search and rescue teams, and the Saint John Fire Department conducted an extensive search of the area Friday and found a number of items belonging to Woodhouse.

“Although there is no certainty, due to the nature and location of these items, it is reasonable to believe that Shirley may have sustained a fall from the edge of the cliff to the water,” said the Saint John Police Force in a statement.

Woodhouse is described as five-foot-one inches tall and 120 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.