Missing woman and newborn baby located in London, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a missing 27-year-old woman and her newborn baby have been located in London, Ont.

Police issued a plea for information to help them find the pair on Sunday after receiving a call to check on their well-being. At the time, OPP said the woman was last seen in the village of Union in Central Elgin around 2:45 p.m. that day.

Late Monday afternoon, OPP said the woman and her baby had been located by members of the London Police Service.