Missing woman found dead in Fort McMurray home, 2nd-degree murder charges laid

The Alberta Major Crimes Unit charged a 37-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a missing woman in Fort McMurray.

RCMP say an autopsy identified the human remains located on Monday in a Grayling Terrace neighbourhood home as 43-year-old Sherri Lynn Flett of Fort McMurray.

Police say Timothy Andrew McDougall was taken into custody on Wednesday. He was also charged with indignity to human remains, unlawful confinement, and "additional" firearms-related offences.

After a bail hearing, McDougall remains in custody and is to appear in Fort McMurray provincial court on Jan. 31.

"As this matter is now before the courts, no further information can be provided," Mounties said in a statement.