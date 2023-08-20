Missing woman found dead near Whitebear First Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed a woman who was previously reported missing has been found dead.

On Aug. 19, Carlyle RCMP received a report that a 29-year-old woman had gone missing.

The woman was last seen on Whitebear First Nation at around 1 p.m. the day before, according to an RCMP news release.

On Sunday evening – RCMP announced that the body of Caitlin Maxie was found near Whitebear First Nation.

Her family has been notified according to police.

Carylye RCMP thank volunteer searchers and community members that helped with finding Maxie.

The investigation into the death is considered ongoing with the assistance of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.