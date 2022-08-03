Missing woman found dead on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, major crimes investigating

A missing woman from Coquitlam, B.C., was found dead on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside late last month, police say.

Kwem Manuel-Gottfriedson's body was found in a building near East Hastings Street and Hawks Avenue on July 30, the Vancouver Police Department told CTV News Vancouver in an emailed statement.

"BC Coroner Service is investigating cause of death and VPD's Major Crime Section is investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death," the VPD said.

Posters circulated on social media about the missing woman said she was 25 years old and Indigenous. The posters said she was last seen in Coquitlam and that her phone's last location was near the Astoria Hotel.

"We are in contact with Kwem's family and have been providing them investigative updates," the VPD said.

Manuel-Gottfriedson was found a block away from where a missing Port Coquitlam teen's body was found in May. Noelle O'Soup was missing for nearly a year before she was found and police called that case "concerning" and "unusual."

There are no indications the two cases are connected.