Missing woman found safe: RCMP

(File Photo)

RCMP has found a 27-year-old woman who went missing earlier this week

Thompson, Man. RCMP had been asking the public's help in locating Robin Brightnose, who was last seen on Sunday.

RCMP said Wednesday evening that Brightnose had been safely located.

Mounties thanked the public for its help.

