Missing woman found safe: RCMP


The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP say a missing 30-year-old woman has been found.

The 30-year-old woman was reported missing on Sept. 22, with RCMP saying her family last heard from her in August.

On Tuesday, RCMP confirmed the woman had been located safe.

CTV Winnipeg has removed the woman’s name and photo.

