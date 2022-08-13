iHeartRadio

Missing woman found safely in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

Waterloo regional police have confirmed an elderly woman reported missing has been found safely.

A notice was sent out by police Saturday afternoon saying there was concern for the 84-year-old woman's wellbeing.

Around 6 p.m., officials confirmed she had been located.

12