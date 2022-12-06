Missing woman from Walton, N.S., found safe after emergency alert issued

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a 65-year-old woman reported missing from Walton, N.S., who was the subject of an emergency alert, has been found safe.

The woman was reported missing Tuesday from 4234 Walton Woods Rd.

Just before 11 p.m., RCMP issued an emergency alert asking for the public's help in finding the woman, whom they referred to as a "vulnerable person."

RCMP, ground search and rescue crews and Walton Fire were all searching for her Tuesday night.

The Nova Scotia RCMP tweeted just before 4 a.m. Wednesday that she has been found and is safe.

