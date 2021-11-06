Missing woman in Angus found, pronounced dead at hospital
CTVNews.ca Barrie Videographer
Kraig Krause
Police have confirmed that a woman who has been missing in the Angus area since Thursday has died.
Ontario Provincial Police confirm to CTV News that 78-year-old Jana Kilkorka was found Saturday morning. She was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.
There was a heavy police presence in a wooded area near Willoughby Rd. in Essa Saturday morning.
OPP have led the search over the last two days that has captivated the community, with over 50 volunteers coming out to help find the missing senior.
This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.
