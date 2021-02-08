Friends and family of a missing 38-year-old woman are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Chantell Ronkainen who suffers from memory loss.

Ronkainen was last seen on foot in Courtenay at 1:15 p.m. Sunday. She was wearing a dark-grey winter coat with a bright-green zipper, blue tights with dragon flies on them and black Nike runners with white soles.

The 5’ 4” woman has blue eyes and was carrying a unique mustard-coloured purse.

A relative tells CTV News that Chantell recently experienced some brain trauma and her short term memory is suffering from it.

Anyone who sees Ronkainen is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.