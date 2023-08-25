Missing woman in North Bay has autism, doesn’t speak English
The North Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s help in locating Kiana, who has been reported missing.
She is a 34-year-old female, 5-foot-3 inches tall, with brown skin and hair. She was last seen wearing navy blue pants, a black top with green cuffs and sleeves, wearing no shoes.
“Kiana is on the autism spectrum,” North Bay police said in a news release Friday.
“She is visiting North Bay from Spain and is unfamiliar with the city. Kiana does not speak English.”
She was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday in the area of the North Bay Public Library on Worthington Street East.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Bay Police Service at 705-497-5555. Press ‘9’ to speak with an officer. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
