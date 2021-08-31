Missing woman last seen a month ago believed to be in Winnipeg: RCMP
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Danton Unger
RCMP are searching for a missing 18-year-old woman last seen more than a month ago, who is now believed to be in Winnipeg.
Gina Lisa Hill was last seen inside her home in Mitchell at around 9 p.m. on July 29, 2021. She was reported missing to RCMP about two hours later.
RCMP said she has made intermittent contact by text with friends and family throughout August, but has not been seen since July 29.
She is believed to be in Winnipeg.
Mounties and her family are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a secure tip online.
